NFL Transactions: Monday 11/17

Bengals
- Placed WR Ja’Marr Chase on the suspended list.
Cardinals
- Waived LB Jared Bartlett from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Waived K Matt Gay from their practice squad.
- Reinstated DT Daron Payne from suspension.
Cowboys
- Elevated RB Malik Davis from their practice squad.
- Activated S Malik Hooker from injured reserve.
- Placed OT Ajani Cornelius on injured reserve.
Giants
- Waived LB Tomon Fox from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Waived DB Kahlef Hailassie from their practice squad.
- Signed S Juan Thornhill to their active roster.
Jets
- Signed DL Khalen Saunders to their active roster.
- Designated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to return from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Waived DB John Saunders from their practice squad.
- Signed TE C.J. Dippre from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Otis Reese to their active roster.
- Placed LB Darius Harris on the practice squad injured list.
Raiders
- Elevated OL Atonio Mafi from their practice squad.
Rams
- Released LB Jamil Muhammad from their practice squad.
