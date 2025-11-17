NFL Transactions: Monday 11/17

Bengals

  • Placed WR Ja’Marr Chase on the suspended list.

Cardinals

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

  • Waived LB Tomon Fox from their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Patriots

  • Waived DB John Saunders from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE C.J. Dippre from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Otis Reese to their active roster.
  • Placed LB Darius Harris on the practice squad injured list.

Raiders

Rams

  • Released LB Jamil Muhammad from their practice squad.

