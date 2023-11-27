NFL Transactions: Monday 11/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers activated DE Robert Beal from injured reserve. ( injured reserve. )
  • 49ers placed S George Odum on injured reserve. 

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos released DE Marcus Haynes from their practice squad. 

Chiefs

Jaguars

Jets

Packers

Raiders

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

