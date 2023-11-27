NFL Transactions: Monday 11/27

49ers
- 49ers activated DE Robert Beal from injured reserve. ( injured reserve. )
- 49ers placed S George Odum on injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears elevated LB DeMarquis Gates and DB Christian Matthew to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released DE Marcus Haynes from their practice squad.
Chiefs
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed LT Cam Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars promoted OL Chandler Brewer to their active roster.
- Jaguars signed OL Keaton Sutherland and OL Jimmy Murray to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed G Chris Glaser to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived WR Bo Melton and RB James Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Packers designated DB Eric Stokes to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived CB Marcus Peters. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived S Roderic Teamer. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed CB Kelvin Joseph and WR Cody White to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released OLB Levi Bell and OG Ben Brown from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans claimed DE Derek Barnett off waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived K Matt Ammendola. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated LB Anthony Barr to their active roster. (NFLTR)
