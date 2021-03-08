NFL Transactions: Monday 3/8

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed ERFA DE Pat O’Connor. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Dom Maggio. (NFLTR)
Giants
Lions
- Lions released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed DB Mike Ford.
Raiders
- Raiders released DB Lamarcus Joyner. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed S Dallin Leavitt.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released DE Carlos Dunlap. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed ERFA C J.C. Hassenauer. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed C Justin Britt. (NFLTR)
Come on Free Agency, eager to see who goes where.