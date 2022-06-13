NFL Transactions: Monday 6/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Chargers

  • Chargers signed third-round DB J.T. Woods. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma.

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed CB Chris Jones. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed fourth-round DT Neil Farrell.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed fourth-round P Jordan Stout. (NFLTR)

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply