NFL Transactions: Monday 6/13

Bills
- Bills signed OL Greg Van Roten. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed third-round DB J.T. Woods. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed second-round WR Skyy Moore. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders waived DB Will Adams and K Brian Johnson. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma.
Packers
- Packers re-signed RFA WR Allen Lazard. (NFLTR)
- Packers claimed K Gabe Brkic off of waivers from the Vikings. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived K Dominik Eberle.
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed RFA WR Jakobi Meyers. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Chris Jones. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed fourth-round DT Neil Farrell.
Ravens
- Ravens signed fourth-round P Jordan Stout. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans released LB Jamal Carter from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed OLB Andre Mintze. (NFLTR)
