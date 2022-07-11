NFL Transactions: Monday 7/11

Cowboys
- Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LB Christian Sam. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed LB Devante Bond on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons waived DB Brad Hawkins. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DT Eddie Goldman. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed fourth-round OT Max Mitchell. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived DB Stanford Samuels. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed DT Daniel Archibong on the reserve/retired list. (NFLTR)
