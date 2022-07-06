Falcons Cut S Brad Hawkins

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have released S Brad Hawkins on Wednesday in a corresponding roster move to signing DT Eddie Goldman earlier today.
We're adding competition to the D-line! Details on a pair of roster moves made today.https://t.co/kWKMO2qWw7
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 6, 2022
Hawkins, 23, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in May.
During his five-year college career, Hawkins recorded 113 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, no interceptions, eight pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
