NFL Transactions: Monday 9/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos waived LB Christopher Allen from injured reserve with a settlement.

Browns

  • Browns signed QB Phillip Walker to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived TE Dominique Dafney and DB Kedrick Whitehead from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed DB Quavian White to their practice squad.

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR Chosen Anderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins released DE Randy Charlton from their practice squad. 

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants waived G Jack Anderson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Jaguars

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed TE Pharaoh Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed DE Jeremiah Pharms to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed C Hroniss Grasu to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released G Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.
  • Raiders waived WR Chris Lacy from injured reserve with a settlement.

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints signed TE Tommy Hudson to their practice squad.
  • Saints released OT Mark Evans from their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks placed WR Dareke Young on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed G Ben Brown to their active roster.
  • Seahawks signed QB Holton Ahlers and S Brady Breeze to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released RB Bryant Koback was released from their practice squad.

Titans

  • Titans waived TE Alize Mack from injured reserve with a settlement.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed WR N’Keal Harry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings released C Alan Ali from their practice squad.

