NFL Transactions: Monday 9/4

49ers
- 49ers signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released RB Brian Hill from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos waived LB Christopher Allen from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Browns signed QB Phillip Walker to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived TE Dominique Dafney and DB Kedrick Whitehead from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DB Quavian White to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts released OT Dan Skipper from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed G Arlington Hambright to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Chosen Anderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released DE Randy Charlton from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Nicholas Morrow and OL Tyre Phillips to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released CB Tiawan Mullen and LB Kyron Johnson from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants waived G Jack Anderson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DL Ross Blacklock to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released DL Tommy Togiai from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed LB Marquis Haynes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed TE Pharaoh Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DE Jeremiah Pharms to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed C Hroniss Grasu to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released G Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.
- Raiders waived WR Chris Lacy from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens released QB Anthony Brown from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DB Tae Hayes to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed TE Tommy Hudson to their practice squad.
- Saints released OT Mark Evans from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed WR Dareke Young on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed G Ben Brown to their active roster.
- Seahawks signed QB Holton Ahlers and S Brady Breeze to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released RB Bryant Koback was released from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived TE Alize Mack from injured reserve with a settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR N’Keal Harry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released C Alan Ali from their practice squad.
