NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/23

Bills
- Bills promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Kenny Stills to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad.
- Bills released DB Duke Thomas from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers promoted S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larsen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs promoted WR Marcus Kemp and DB Chris Lammons to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers promoted CB Tramon Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed P Ryan Winslow to their practice squad.
- Packers released RB Dexter Williams from their practice squad.
- Packers promoted DL Brian Price and CB KeiVarae Russell to their active roster.