NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Elevated DB Marcus Banks from practice squad.
  • Released RB Owen Wright from practice squad.
  • Signed QB Connor Bazelak to active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

  • Designated DB Will Harris to return from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DE T.J. Maguranyanga and LS Zach Triner from practice squad.
  • Placed WR Ja’Corey Brooks on practice squad injured list.
  • Re-signed LS Zach Triner to practice squad.

Dolphins

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Elevated DL Matt Dickerson and DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig from practice squad.

Jets

  • Elevated DB Jordan Clark and DE Eric Watts from practice squad.

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Saints

  • Elevated WR Dante Pettis and K Charlie Smyth from practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

