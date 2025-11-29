NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/29

49ers
- Elevated K Matt Gay and LB Jalen Graham from practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated OT Tylan Grable from injured reserve and DT Keleki Latu and LB Baylon Spector from practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated LB Sam Kamara from practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DB Marcus Banks from practice squad.
- Released RB Owen Wright from practice squad.
- Signed QB Connor Bazelak to active roster.
Cardinals
- Designated OL Hayden Conner to return from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Pharaoh Brown and LB Channing Tindall from practice squad.
- Placed G Will Hernandez on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Elevated RB Trayveon Williams from practice squad.
- Released OT Foster Sarell from practice squad.
- Signed RB Jaret Patterson to active roster.
Colts
- Elevated DT Chris Wormley from practice squad.
Commanders
- Designated DB Will Harris to return from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE T.J. Maguranyanga and LS Zach Triner from practice squad.
- Placed WR Ja’Corey Brooks on practice squad injured list.
- Re-signed LS Zach Triner to practice squad.
Dolphins
- Designated OT Austin Jackson and TE Darren Waller to return from injured reserve.
- Released TE Hayden Rucci and DB Kion Smith from practice squad.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Deven Thompkins from practice squad.
- Signed DE Khalid Kareem to practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated DL Matt Dickerson and DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig from practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated DB Jordan Clark and DE Eric Watts from practice squad.
Panthers
- Elevated OL Saahdiq Charles and DB Isaiah Simmons from practice squad.
- Placed G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Kalen King to active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated OL Atonio Mafi and CB Greedy Vance from practice squad.
Rams
- Designated CB Ahkello Witherspoon to return from injured reserve.
Saints
- Elevated WR Dante Pettis and K Charlie Smyth from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB Quandre Diggs and WR Velus Jones from practice squad.
- Placed RB George Holani on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin to active roster.
Steelers
- Elevated DB Asante Samuel Jr. from practice squad.
- Placed OT Broderick Jones on injured reserve.
Texans
- Elevated DB Ameer Speed from practice squad.
- Placed DB Ajani Carter on injured reserve.
Titans
- Elevated DB Kemon Hall and WR Xavier Restrepo from practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated DB Dwight McGlothern and QB John Wolford from practice squad.
