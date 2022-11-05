NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/5

Bengals
- Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis to their active roster.
- Bengals elevated CB Allan George and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster.
- Bengals placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed P Nolan Cooney to their practice squad.
- Cardinals elevated P Nolan Cooney and DL Manny Jones to their active roster.
- Cardinals released OL Koda Martin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers promoted WR Keelan Doss to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed TE Donald Parham Jr. on injured reserve.
- Chargers elevated K Cameron Dicker and CB Kemon Hall to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated WR Marcus Kemp to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts elevated RBs Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and LB Nathan Gerry to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated OT Kion Smith to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons activated RB Cordarelle Patterson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Jalen Dalton to their active roster.
- Falcons placed G Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released OLB Quinton Bell.
- Falcons elevated S Jovante Moffatt and OL Ryan Neuzil to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets signed TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.
- Jets elevated OL Conor McDermott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Stanley Berryhill to their active roster.
- Lions elevated WR Brandon Zylstra and TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated ILB Krys Barnes off injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated S Marquise Blair and RB Spencer Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed RB J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
- Patriots elevated OL Kody Russey and WR/RB Lynn Bowden Jr to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams signed OL Chandler Brewer to their active roster.
- Rams elevated RB Ronnie Rivers and TE Jared Pinkney to their active roster.
- Rams activated ILB Travin Howard from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LB Joshua Onujiogu to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans elevated DL Larrell Murchison and QB Logan Woodside to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse to their active roster.
