NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed P Nolan Cooney to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals elevated P Nolan Cooney and DL Manny Jones to their active roster.
  • Cardinals released OL Koda Martin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs elevated WR Marcus Kemp to their active roster. 

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins elevated OT Kion Smith to their active roster.

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed RB J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
  • Patriots elevated OL Kody Russey and WR/RB Lynn Bowden Jr to their active roster. 

Rams

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated LB Joshua Onujiogu to their active roster.

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply