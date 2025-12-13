NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Elevated LB Jalen Graham and DT Sebastian Valdez from practice squad.
  • Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list.

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

  • Elevated DB Andre’ Sam from practice squad.

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Elevated DT Leonard Taylor from practice squad.
  • Placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to active roster from practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Activated LB Tavius Robinson from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DB Ar’Darius Washington from the PUP list.

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Activated TE Harrison Bryant from injured reserve.
  • Elevated RB Jawhar Jordan and DB K’Von Wallace from practice squad.
  • Waived RB Cody Schrader from active roster.

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply