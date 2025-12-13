NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/13

49ers
- Elevated LB Jalen Graham and DT Sebastian Valdez from practice squad.
- Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list.
Bears
- Elevated RB Brittain Brown and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin from practice squad.
- Placed DB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve.
Bills
- Elevated DB Dane Jackson and DE Andre Jones from practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated WR Michael Bandy and QB Sam Ehlinger from practice squad.
- Signed LB Jordan Turner to active roster from practice squad.
- Signed TE Marcedes Lewis to practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated DB Chris Edmonds and DT Maurice Hurst from practice squad.
- Signed G Garrett Dellinger to active roster from practice squad.
- Waived WR Jamari Thrash from active roster.
Cardinals
- Activated T Christian Jones from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Jalen Brooks and WR Trent Sherfield from practice squad.
- Placed DT Bilal Nichols on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Elevated WR Dalevon Campbell and DB Marcus Williams from practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated T Chukwuebuka Godrick and DT Zacch Pickens from practice squad.
- Placed T Wanya Morris on injured reserve.
- Signed G C.J. Hanson to active roster from practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated WR Coleman Owen and DT Chris Wormley from practice squad.
- Placed T Braden Smith on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Philip Rivers to active roster from practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated DB Darius Rush from practice squad.
Eagles
- Elevated DB Andre’ Sam from practice squad.
Giants
- Activated LB Darius Muasau from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Elijah Chatman and P Cameron Johnston from practice squad.
- Placed LB Victor Dimukeje and DB Nic Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Dalen Cambre and LB Tomon Fox to active roster from practice squad.
- Waived DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse from active roster.
Jets
- Activated LB Cam Jones from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Tre Brown and QB Adrian Martinez from practice squad.
- Placed DB Azareye’h Thomas on injured reserve.
Lions
- Activated TE Shane Zylstra from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Erick Hallett and TE Giovanni Ricci from practice squad.
- Placed DB Brian Branch on injured reserve.
Packers
- Elevated RB Pierre Strong from practice squad.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Isaiah Simmons from practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DT Leonard Taylor from practice squad.
- Placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.
- Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to active roster from practice squad.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Shedrick Jackson and G Atonio Mafi from practice squad.
Rams
- Activated WR Tutu Atwell from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Tanner Ingle from practice squad.
Ravens
- Activated LB Tavius Robinson from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Ar’Darius Washington from the PUP list.
Saints
- Elevated WR Kevin Austin and K Charlie Smyth from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Activated DE Rylie Mills from the non-football injury list.
- Activated TE Eric Saubert and C Jalen Sundell from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Velus Jones from practice squad.
- Placed TE Elijah Arroyo on injured reserve.
- Released RB Myles Gaskin and WR Jimmy Holiday from practice squad.
- Signed RB Cam Akers and DB Shaquill Griffin to practice squad.
Texans
- Activated TE Harrison Bryant from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Jawhar Jordan and DB K’Von Wallace from practice squad.
- Waived RB Cody Schrader from active roster.
Titans
- Elevated T John Ojukwu from practice squad.
