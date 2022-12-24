NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/24

Broncos
- Broncos activated RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated DB Lamar Jackson and DE Wyatt Ray to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated LB J.J. Russell and OT Justin Skule to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and DB Nate Hairston to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed DE Michael Dogbe to their active roster.
- Cardinals placed DB Byron Murphy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated OT Kendall Lamm and WR Braylon Sanders to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams signed DE Earnest Brown to their active roster.
- Rams placed LB Jake Gervase on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated DB T.J. Carter and DE Brayden Thomas to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Elijah Riley to their active roster.
- Steelers waived DB Josh Jackson. (NFLTR)
