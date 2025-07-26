NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/26

Bills
- Placed WR David White on the retired list.
Chargers
- Signed WR JaQuae Jackson.
- Waived OT Elijah Ellis.
Dolphins
- Signed CB Jack Jones.
- Waived DB Ryan Cooper.
Falcons
- Signed WR DJ Chark.
Packers
- Signed DB Garnett Hollis.
Panthers
- DB MJ Devonshire reverted to injured reserve.
- Signed LB JJ Weaver.
- Waived LB Amare Barno.
Texans
- Activated RB JJ Taylor, LB KC Ossai, and C Eli Cox from injured lists.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!