NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Placed WR David White on the retired list.

Chargers

  • Signed WR JaQuae Jackson.
  • Waived OT Elijah Ellis.

Dolphins

Falcons

Packers

  • Signed DB Garnett Hollis.

Panthers

  • DB MJ Devonshire reverted to injured reserve.
  • Signed LB JJ Weaver.
  • Waived LB Amare Barno.

Texans

  • Activated RB JJ Taylor, LB KC Ossai, and C Eli Cox from injured lists.

