NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

  • Placed LB David Walker on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Jacob Harris.

Cardinals

  • Placed WR Quez Watkins on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Nate McCollum.

Chiefs

  • DB Eric Scott reverted to injured reserve.
  • Placed DB Darius Rush on injured reserve.

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Waived WR Danny Gray from injured reserve with a settlement.

Falcons

Jets

  • Claimed DB Mario Goodrich off waivers from the Broncos.
  • Waived DB Jaylin Simpson with an injury designation.

Lions

Rams

  • Activated TE Mark Redman.

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • DT Jacob Slade reverted to injured reserve.
  • Placed DE Dean Lowry on injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Breiden Fehoko.
  • Waived WR Montana Lemonious-Craig from injured reserve with a settlement.

