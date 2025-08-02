NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/2

Buccaneers
- Placed LB David Walker on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Jacob Harris.
Cardinals
- Placed WR Quez Watkins on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Nate McCollum.
Chiefs
- DB Eric Scott reverted to injured reserve.
- Placed DB Darius Rush on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Placed TE Tyree Jackson on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Braylon Sanders.
Cowboys
- Placed WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve.
- Signed T Geron Christian and T La’el Collins.
- Waived T Matt Waletzko.
Eagles
- Waived WR Danny Gray from injured reserve with a settlement.
Falcons
- Signed DB Grayland Arnold.
- Waived T Kilian Zierer.
Jets
- Claimed DB Mario Goodrich off waivers from the Broncos.
- Waived DB Jaylin Simpson with an injury designation.
Lions
- Signed T Justin Herron.
- Waived DT Raequan Williams.
Rams
- Activated TE Mark Redman.
Ravens
- Signed TE Baylor Cupp, DE Brent Urban, and TE Scotty Washington.
- Waived LB Diwun Black, K John Hoyland, and TE Sam Pitz.
Saints
- Placed G Nick Saldiveri on injured reserve.
- Signed G Shane Lemieux.
Steelers
- DT Jacob Slade reverted to injured reserve.
- Placed DE Dean Lowry on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Breiden Fehoko.
- Waived WR Montana Lemonious-Craig from injured reserve with a settlement.
