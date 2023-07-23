NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/23

Bears
- Bears placed WR Chase Claypool on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed DB Chidobe Awuzie, OT Devin Cochran and OT La’el Collins on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed WR K.J. Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed LB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on the active/PUP list.
Lions
- Lions placed WR Marvin Jones on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens reinstated WR Rashod Bateman from the did not report list. (NFLTR)
