NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos signed CB Rojesterman Farris. (NFLTR)

Chargers

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons activated DE Kobe Jones from the COVID-19 list.
  • Falcons signed LB Tuzar Skipper.

Raiders

  • Raiders re-signed K Dominik Eber. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks 

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings placed QBs Kirk Cousins, QB Kellen Mond and QB Nate Stanley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Washington

