NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/1

Broncos
- Broncos signed CB Rojesterman Farris. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed QB K.J. Costello. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed TEs Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated DE Kobe Jones from the COVID-19 list.
- Falcons signed LB Tuzar Skipper.
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed K Dominik Eber. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated LB Otaro Alaka from the PUP list.
Saints
- Saints signed RB Devonta Freeman. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed QB Sean Mannion. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived QB Danny Etling.
Texans
- Texans signed OL Danny Isidora. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans claimed K Sam Ficken off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived K Blake Haubeil.
- Titans placed TE Briley Moore on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings placed QBs Kirk Cousins, QB Kellen Mond and QB Nate Stanley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed DT Daron Payne on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
