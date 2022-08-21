NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/21

Bears
- Bears signed FB Jake Bargas.
- Bears placed WR David Moore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Vyncint Smith and S Troy Warner. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived OLB JoJo Ozougwu from injured reserve with a settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders claimed TE Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated LT David Bakhtiari from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived OL Ty Clary and OLB Chauncey Manac.
Patriots
- Patriots waived TE Dalton Keene. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed EDGE Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams WR J.J. Koski reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Saints
- Saints waived QB K.J. Costello and RB Devine Ozigbo. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released LB Tae Davis and FB Andy Janovich. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived OL Myron Cunningham.
- Texans placed WR Chester Rogers on the injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!