NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears signed FB Jake Bargas.
  • Bears placed WR David Moore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Commanders

  • Commanders claimed TE Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers activated LT David Bakhtiari from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived OL Ty Clary and OLB Chauncey Manac.

Patriots

  • Patriots waived TE Dalton Keene. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders placed EDGE Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams WR J.J. Koski reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Saints

  • Saints waived QB K.J. Costello and RB Devine Ozigbo. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans released LB Tae Davis and FB Andy Janovich. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived OL Myron Cunningham.  
  • Texans placed WR Chester Rogers on the injured reserve.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply