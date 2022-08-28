NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers waived DB Ka’dar Hollman. (NFLTR)

Bears

  • Bears waived OL Jean Delance with a non-football illness designation.

Bills

  • Bills waived P Matt Araiza. (NFLTR)

Browns

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived OT Amon Simon.

Commanders

  • Commanders waived DE Bunmi Rotimi from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Dolphins

Packers

Raiders

Ravens

  • Ravens waived K Cameron Dicker.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks placed CB Tre Brown on the reserve/PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived TE Cade Brewer, LB Aaron Donkor, CB Jameson Houston and RB Ronnie Rivers.

