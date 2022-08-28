NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/28

49ers
- 49ers waived DB Ka’dar Hollman. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears waived OL Jean Delance with a non-football illness designation.
Bills
- Bills waived P Matt Araiza. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived DE Curtis Weaver. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived OT Amon Simon.
Commanders
- Commanders waived DE Bunmi Rotimi from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DE Trey Flowers. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived LB Ty Summers. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed DT Tyler Lancaster, OT Brandon Parker and LB Tae Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.
Ravens
- Ravens waived K Cameron Dicker.
Saints
- Saints waived OT Derrick Kelly, OL Khalique Washington, DT Josh Black, CB Brian Allen, CB Quenton Meeks and RB Abram Smith. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed CB Tre Brown on the reserve/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived TE Cade Brewer, LB Aaron Donkor, CB Jameson Houston and RB Ronnie Rivers.
