NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/12

Bills
- Bills signed WR Cole Beasley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bills waived OL Justin Murray.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Phil Hoskins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released RB Jerrion Ealy from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed G Solomon Kindley to a futures deal.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DB Rodney Randle to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Anthony McFarland Jr, LB Chapelle Russell and DT Renell Wren to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed WR Jalen Camp to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE Justin Rigg to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
