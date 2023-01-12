NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DT Phil Hoskins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released RB Jerrion Ealy from their practice squad.

Giants

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DB Rodney Randle to a futures deal. (NFLTR)

Steelers

Texans

Titans

