NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills signed C Greg Mancz to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bills placed OL Alec Anderson on the practice squad injured list. 

  • Eagles signed RB Kennedy Brooks to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

