NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/19

Bears
Bills
- Bills signed C Greg Mancz to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed OL Alec Anderson on the practice squad injured list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad.
- Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return.
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB Kennedy Brooks to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Andy Isabella to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
