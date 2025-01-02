NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/2

49ers
- Signed LB Tarron Jackson to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Signed RB Kendall Milton to their active roster.
Bills
- Waived LB Nicholas Morrow.
Chargers
- Signed DB Terrell Edmunds to their practice squad.
- Released DB Emany Johnson from their practice squad.
Lions
- Waived WR Tom Kennedy.
- Designated LB Alex Anzalone to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Morice Norris to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Waived DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi with a non-football illness designation.
