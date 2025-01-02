NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/2

49ers

Bengals

Bills

Chargers

  • Signed DB Terrell Edmunds to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Emany Johnson from their practice squad.

Lions

Patriots

  • Waived DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi with a non-football illness designation.

