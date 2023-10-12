NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Cardinals

Cowboys

Eagles

Jaguars

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed QB Holton Ahlers to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released S Teez Tabor from their practice squad.  (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply