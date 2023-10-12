NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/12

Broncos
- Broncos activated TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and NT Tyler Lancaster to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated LB Myjai Sanders to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed TE Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve.
- Cowboys promoted TE Sean McKeon to their active roster.
- Cowboys signed LB Rashaan Evans to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys designated CB Nahshon Wright to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles signed P Braden Mann to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed LB Brandon Smith to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars designated DT DaVon Hamilton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed QB Holton Ahlers to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released S Teez Tabor from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
