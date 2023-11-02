NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/2

Bears
- Bears signed DT Andrew Billings to two-year extension. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DT Linval Joseph. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed CB Kaiir Elam on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed OT Leroy Watson off the 49ers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals promoted RB Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DT Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.
- Cardinals released WR Jeff Smith with settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders signed G Nolan Laufenberg to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions promoted LB Trevor Nowaske to the active roster, waived RB Devine Ozigbo. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Mark Milton to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed CB Alex Austin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Jaylon Smith off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived CB David Long. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived CB Kevon Seymour. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed LB Cory Littleton to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!