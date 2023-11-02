NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Browns

  • Browns signed OT Leroy Watson off the 49ers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Commanders

  • Commanders signed G Nolan Laufenberg to their practice squad. 

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers signed CB Mark Milton to the practice squad. 

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Leave a Reply