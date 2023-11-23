NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/23

49ers
- 49ers activated CB Samuel Womack III from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived CB Shemar Jean-Charles.
- 49ers elevated OL Jesse Davis and OL Corey Lucian to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers promoted CB Keenan Isaac to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed TE David Wells to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated RB Darrynton Evans to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated OT Duane Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Xavier Newman to their active roster.
- Jets waived OL Chris Glaser.
- Jets elevated OL Jake Hanson and DL Tanzel Smart to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers designated DE Yetur Gross-Matos to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed RB Darrell Henderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DB Coby Bryant from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed S Jerrick Reed on injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated QB Brett Rypien to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans placed Dylan Horton on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Texans promoted DL Kerry Hyder to their active roster.
- Texans signed DL Bruce Hector to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Trishton Jackson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!