NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/8

Bills
- Bills signed DT Kendal Vickers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed DT Eli Ankou on the practice squad injured list.
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Quinn Bailey to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Brandon Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed OL Austin Reiter to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed S Andre Chachere to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions designated DB Craig Reynolds to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated C Hroniss Grasu to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated RB Malcolm Brown and DE Earnest Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers designated K Chris Boswell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DE Sam Okuayinonu to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!