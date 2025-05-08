NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/8

Colts
- Received an international exemption for DB Marcel Dabo.
Dolphins
- Waived DB Ryan Cooper, DT Neil Farrell, and G Chasen Hines.
- Released LS Blake Ferguson.
Giants
- Waived Casey Rogers.
Jaguars
- Released WR Gabe Davis with a post-June 1 designation.
Jets
- Waived LB Jimmy Ciarlo, WR Marcus Riley, and WR Easop Winston.
Panthers
- Waived DT Jerrod Clark, WR TJ Luther, C Andrew Raym, TE Colin Granger, and DT Popo Aumavae.
- Released LB Jadeveon Clowney, TE Jordan Matthews, and WR Dax Milne.
- Placed RB Jonathan Brooks on the reserve/PUP list.
Titans
- LB Kyron Johnson and WR Tay Martin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!