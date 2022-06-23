NFL Transactions: Thursday 6/23

Cleared Waivers
- TE Kahale Warring (NO)
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage (SEA)
Broncos
- Broncos signed fourth-round CB Damarri Mathis and DT Eyioma Uwazurike. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed fourth-round DE Micheal Clemons. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed second-round WR Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed first-round QB Kenny Pickett. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DT Larry Ogunjobi. (NFLTR)
