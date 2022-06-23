Patriots Sign Second-Round WR Tyquan Thornton & Fourth-Round QB Bailey Zappe

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they’ve signed second-round WR Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe to four-year contracts.
The Patriots have now officially signed their entire 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Cole Strange
|OG
|Signed
|2
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Jack Jones
|DB
|Signed
|4
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Bailey Zappe
|QB
|Signed
|6
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Sam Roberts
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Chasen Hines
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Andrew Stueber
|OG
|Signed
Thornton, 21, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. He originally committed to the University of Florida before switching his decision to Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,053,857 contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.
During his four-year career at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards (15.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.
