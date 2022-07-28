NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/28

Bengals
- Bengals signed RB Jacques Patrick.
- Bengals placed RB Elijah Holyfield on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DE Carlos Dunlap. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived TE Mark Vital.
- Chiefs DT Cortez Broughton reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Colts
- Colts activated DT Eric Johnson II from the non-football injury list.
Commanders
- Commanders placed TE Antonio Gandy-Golden on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Commanders activated C Chase Roullier from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR KaVontae Turpin.
- Cowboys released FB Nick Ralston.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Henry Black. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived TE Brayden Lenius.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Austin Calitro. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived LB Justin Hilliard. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DB Luq Barcoo. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived DB Jovante Moffatt.
- Jets signed LB Kwon Alexander. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed WR Ishmael Hyman. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated WR Devon Williams from the PUP list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed LB K.J. Wright on the retired list.
Titans
- Titans signed WR Terry Godwin. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived WR Juwan Green.
