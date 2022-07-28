NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts activated DT Eric Johnson II from the non-football injury list. 

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed WR KaVontae Turpin.
  • Cowboys released FB Nick Ralston.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Packers

Ravens

  • Ravens activated WR Devon Williams from the PUP list.

Seahawks

Titans

