NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/18

Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Josh Hokit. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed TE Andrew Ogletree on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived WR Austin Proehl from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
Packers
- Packers WR Malik Taylor reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Patriots
- Patriots signed TE Jalen Wydermyer. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed RB James White on the retired list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Jordan Jenkins. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Kenny Young. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed G Derek Schweiger. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived OT Sage Doxtater with an injury designation.
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Max Borghi. (NFLTR)
- signed waived RB Master Teague with an injury designation.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!