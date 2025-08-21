NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/21

49ers
- Placed CB Tre Brown and RB Corey Kiner on injured reserve.
- Released QB Nate Sudfeld.
- Signed QB Tanner Mordecai.
- 49ers traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for WR Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Bears
- Waived DB Major Burns from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bills
- Placed RB Jarveon Howard on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Broncos
-
Broncos traded WR Devaughn Vele to the Saints for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Browns
- Placed LB Nathaniel Watson on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Chase Cota, LB Marvin Moody, and LB Charlie Thomas.
- Waived RB Toa Taua.
Buccaneers
- Waived QB Michael Pratt from the PUP list with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Waived WR Dez Fitzpatrick from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Chiefs
- Chiefs traded WR Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Commanders
- Placed G Julian Good-Jones on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed C Nick Harris.
Cowboys
- Waived DB Bruce Harmon from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Jaguars
- Placed WR Joshua Cephus on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Darius Lassiter.
Jets
- Placed DE Rashad Weaver on injured reserve.
- Waived DB Ryan Cooper with an injury designation.
- Waived DT Phidarian Mathis.
Packers
- Waived DB Isaiah Dunn and RB Jalen White from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Panthers
- Activated TE Tommy Tremble from the PUP list.
Rams
- Waived WR Mario Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Saints
- Released WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
-
Saints traded a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for WR Devaughn Vele.
