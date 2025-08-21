NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Placed CB Tre Brown and RB Corey Kiner on injured reserve.
  • Released QB Nate Sudfeld.
  • Signed QB Tanner Mordecai.
  • 49ers traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for WR Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Bears

  • Waived DB Major Burns from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Bills

  • Placed RB Jarveon Howard on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Broncos

  • Broncos traded WR Devaughn Vele to the Saints for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Waived QB Michael Pratt from the PUP list with an injury settlement.

Chargers

  • Waived WR Dez Fitzpatrick from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs traded WR Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Waived DB Bruce Harmon from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Jaguars

  • Placed WR Joshua Cephus on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Darius Lassiter.

Jets

Packers

  • Waived DB Isaiah Dunn and RB Jalen White from injured reserve with injury settlements.

Panthers

Rams

  • Waived WR Mario Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Saints

  • Released WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

  • Saints traded a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for WR Devaughn Vele.

