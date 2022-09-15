NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/15

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Kary Vincent to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Javon Wims to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released WR JaVonta Payton from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Jason Moore and TE Richard Rodgers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated K Matt Ammendola and CB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Brandon Shell. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB B.J. Baylor to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed G Kayode Awosika off of the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Lions placed G Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived WR Malik Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Chris Lacy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed WR Dillon Stoner on the practice squad injured list.
Rams
- Rams placed RB Trey Ragas on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed RB Ronnie Rivers to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed CB Teez Tabor off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
- Seahawks promoted LB Tanner Muse to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed LB Christian Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB David Anenih off of the Titans’ practice squad.
- Steelers placed LB T.J. Watt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
-
Titans signed OLB Gerri Green to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Chris Garrett to their practice squad.
