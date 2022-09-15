NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed WR Javon Wims to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released WR JaVonta Payton from their practice squad.

Chargers

Chiefs

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons signed RB B.J. Baylor to their practice squad.

Lions

Packers

Raiders

  • Raiders signed WR Chris Lacy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders placed WR Dillon Stoner on the practice squad injured list.

Rams

  • Rams placed RB Trey Ragas on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed RB Ronnie Rivers to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB David Anenih off of the Titans’ practice squad. 
  • Steelers placed LB T.J. Watt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans signed OLB Gerri Green to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Vikings

