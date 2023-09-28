NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/28

Cowboys
- Cowboys waived LB Devin Harper. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed OT Matt Nelson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed TE Darrell Daniels to their active roster.
- Lions elevated OT Connor Galvin and S Brandon Joseph to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers placed LT David Bakhtiari on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed LB Kristian Welch to their active roster.
- Packers elevated CBs Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Jon Rhattigan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
