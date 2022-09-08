NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

Giants

  • Giants signed OT Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. 

Lions

  • Lions signed C Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad. 

Saints

  • Saints signed G Wyatt Davis off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints waived OT Tanner Owen with a non-football illness designation.

Texans

  • Texans signed DL Derick Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply