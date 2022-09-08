NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/8

Giants
- Giants signed OT Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed C Ross Pierschbacher to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed G Wyatt Davis off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived OT Tanner Owen with a non-football illness designation.
Texans
- Texans signed DL Derick Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!