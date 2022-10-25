NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/25

49ers
- 49ers released RB Tevin Coleman.
Browns
- Browns signed S Mike Brown to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed LB K.J. Britt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released WR Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs released WR Daurice Fountain from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed LB Forrest Rhyne and P Nolan Cooney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released WR DeMichael Harris and CB Ryan Smith from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed CB Danny Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed CB Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders traded DT Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list.
- Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons released DL Marlon Davidson. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released LB Jordan Brailford from their practice squad.
- Falcons signed CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed TE Dre Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars traded RB James Robinson to the Jets. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jaguars traded RB James Robinson to the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed RB Zonovan Knight to their active roster.
- Jets signed OL Myron Cunningham to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed S C.J. Moore off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released DL Bruce Hector from their practice squad.
- Lions signed S J.R. Reed to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed TE Josh Babicz to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released TE Shaun Beyer from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Tae Hayes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed DE Henry Anderson on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed OT Larnel Coleman off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.
- Panthers signed DT Phil Hoskins to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders traded DT Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.
- Raiders released CB Javelin Guidry from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams waived C/G Jeremiah Kolone. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood.
- Saints placed CB Bradley Roby on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints released OL Forrest Lamp from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released RB Godwin Igwebuike and LB Christian Jones from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed WR Tyron Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Tyler Johnson. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Chris Conley off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed WR Kyle Philips on injured reserve.
