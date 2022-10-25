NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/25

Nate Bouda
49ers

Browns

  • Browns signed S Mike Brown to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed LB Forrest Rhyne and P Nolan Cooney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released WR DeMichael Harris and CB Ryan Smith from their practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed TE Dre Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jaguars traded RB James Robinson to the Jets. (NFLTR)
  • Jets placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed RB Zonovan Knight to their active roster.
  • Jets signed OL Myron Cunningham to their practice squad.

Lions

  • Lions signed S C.J. Moore off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released DL Bruce Hector from their practice squad. 
  • Lions signed S J.R. Reed to their practice squad. 

Packers

  • Packers signed TE Josh Babicz to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released TE Shaun Beyer from their practice squad.

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders traded DT Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.
  • Raiders released CB Javelin Guidry from their practice squad. 

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

