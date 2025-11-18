NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB Marcus Banks to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Falcons

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed DT Fabien Lovett to their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Seahawks

  • Released TE Marshall Lang and DB Mike Reid from their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Released DB Jack Henderson from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad.

Titans

