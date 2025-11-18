NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/18

49ers
- Released RB Sincere McCormick from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Adrian Martinez to their practice squad.
Bears
- Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to their practice squad.
Bills
- Signed DB Brandon Codrington to their practice squad.
Browns
- Placed DB Dom Jones on injured reserve.
- Waived WR Kaden Davis from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Marcus Banks to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released DL Anthony Goodlow from their practice squad.
- Waived P Pat O’Donnell from their practice squad.
Colts
- Released DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, TE Maximilian Mang, and CB Troy Pride from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Viliami Fehoko, S George Odum, WR Eli Pancol, and DT Chris Wormley to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed K Jake Moody from the Bears’ practice squad.
- Waived WR Jacoby Jones from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Activated DT Perrion Winfrey from injured reserve.
- Released OL Wesley French from their practice squad.
- Waived LB Damone Clark and TE John Stephens from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed T Andrew Stueber to their practice squad.
Lions
- Activated LB Malcolm Rodriguez from the PUP list.
Panthers
- Released DB Israel Mukuamu from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed DT Fabien Lovett to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Released TE Leroy Watson from their practice squad.
- Waived DB Christopher Smith from their practice squad.
Rams
- Signed LB Jesse Luketa to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released TE Marshall Lang and DB Mike Reid from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Released DB Jack Henderson from their practice squad.
- Signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad.
Titans
- Placed WR Calvin Ridley on injured reserve.
- Signed WR James Proche from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Lance McCutcheon and WR Kristian Wilkerson to their practice squad.
