NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/9

Bengals

  • Bengals signed fifth-round RB Chase Brown.

Browns

  • Browns waived WR Marquez Stevenson. (NFLTR)
  • Browns released DT Ben Stille. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed QB John Wolford. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals claimed CB Andre Chachere off waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived DB Montrae Braswell and OT Blake Haynes.
  • Chiefs signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez.

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Juwann Winfee. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived DE Guy Thomas.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed TE Tyler Kroft. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed fifth-round OLB Yasir Abdullah.

Panthers

  • Panthers re-signed OL Cameron Erving. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots signed CB Tae Hayes. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed fifth-round G Atonio Mafi.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed sixth-round LB Amari Burney.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed fifth-round DE Mike Morris.

