NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/9

Bengals
- Bengals signed fifth-round RB Chase Brown.
Browns
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed QB John Wolford. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed CB Andre Chachere off waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DB Montrae Braswell and OT Blake Haynes.
- Chiefs signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Juwann Winfee. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived DE Guy Thomas.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed TE Tyler Kroft. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed fifth-round OLB Yasir Abdullah.
Lions
- Lions signed fifth-round OT Colby Sorsdal.
- Lions waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DL Demetrius Taylor. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed OL Cameron Erving. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed CB Tae Hayes. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed fifth-round G Atonio Mafi.
Raiders
- Raiders signed sixth-round LB Amari Burney.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed fifth-round DE Mike Morris.
