NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/13

Broncos
- Broncos waived WR Nick Williams.
- Broncos signed DE Frank Clark. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed S Adrian Amos. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived DT Jalen Daton with a failed physical designation.
Rams
- Rams signed second-round OL Steve Avila. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed seventh-round DL Desjuan Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed seventh-round P Ethan Evans and seventh-round DB Jason Taylor. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived TE Brian Walker.
