NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/21

Bears
- Bears placed G Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DB Jayson Stanley.
Browns
- Browns signed LB Dakota Allen. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed second-round DL Phidarian Mathis. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed fourth-round S Percy Butler.
Saints
- Saints signed TE Brandon Dillon. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year, $12M extension. (NFLTR)
