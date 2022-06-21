NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears placed G Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed DB Jayson Stanley.

Browns

  • Browns signed LB Dakota Allen. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders signed second-round DL Phidarian Mathis. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed fourth-round S Percy Butler

Saints

  • Saints signed TE Brandon Dillon. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year, $12M extension. (NFLTR)

