NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/6

49ers
- 49ers signed DE Darryl Johnson. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived WR Shae Wyatt.
Bills
- Bills signed DE Leonard Floyd. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed LS Aaron Brewer. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived LS Joe Fortunato.
- Cardinals signed DB Bobby Price and DB Dylan Mabin. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Laquon Treadwell. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived QB Nolan Henderson.
Vikings
- Vikings signed seventh-round RB DeWayne McBride. (NFLTR)
