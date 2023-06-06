NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Cardinals

Ravens

  • Ravens signed WR Laquon Treadwell. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens waived QB Nolan Henderson.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed seventh-round RB DeWayne McBride. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply