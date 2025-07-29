NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/29

49ers
- Placed LB Tarron Jackson on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jaylon Allen.
Commanders
- Placed G Bate Herbig on the retired list.
Eagles
- Signed WR Ife Adeyi.
- Waived WR Danny Gray with an injury designation.
Falcons
- Activated DB Cobbe Bryant and DT Lacale London.
Giants
- Placed LB Victor Dimukeje on the PUP list.
Jets
- Signed K Nick Folk, T Liam Fornadel, and RB Lawrance Toafili.
- Waived K Caden Davis, RB Zach Evans from the retired list, and C Gus Hartwig with an injury designation.
Lions
- Signed RB Jacob Saylors.
- Waived TE Luke Deal with an injury settlement.
Panthers
- Released WR Dan Chisena from the PUP with a settlement.
- Signed DB Ja’seem Reed.
Patriots
- Activated TE Austin Hooper.
- Placed RB Brock Lampe on injured reserve.
- Signed DB R.J. Moten.
Seahawks
- Signed DT Thor Griffith.
- Waived DT Justin Rogers.
Steelers
- Released RB Cordarrelle Patterson.
- Signed DT Domenique Davis, TE Kevin Foelsch, and RB Lew Nichols.
- Waived WR Montana Lemonious-Craig and LB Jeremiah Moon with injury designations.
Titans
- WR Treylon Burks reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
