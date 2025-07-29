NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/29

49ers

  • Placed LB Tarron Jackson on injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Jaylon Allen.

Commanders

  • Placed G Bate Herbig on the retired list.

Eagles

  • Signed WR Ife Adeyi.
  • Waived WR Danny Gray with an injury designation.

Falcons

  • Activated DB Cobbe Bryant and DT Lacale London.

Giants

Jets

  • Signed K Nick Folk, T Liam Fornadel, and RB Lawrance Toafili.
  • Waived K Caden Davis, RB Zach Evans from the retired list, and C Gus Hartwig with an injury designation.

Lions

  • Signed RB Jacob Saylors.
  • Waived TE Luke Deal with an injury settlement.

Panthers

  • Released WR Dan Chisena from the PUP with a settlement.
  • Signed DB Ja’seem Reed.

Patriots

  • Activated TE Austin Hooper.
  • Placed RB Brock Lampe on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB R.J. Moten.

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

  • WR Treylon Burks reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

