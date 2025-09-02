NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Waived G Bill Murray from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Waived RB Ian Wheeler from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Broncos

  • Released DB Quinton Newsome.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Waived DB JayVian Farr from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Waived DB Roman Parodie from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Cardinals

  • Released T Roy Mbaeteka.
  • Signed LB Jared Bartlett and DT Denzel Daxon (International).

Commanders

  • Signed G Darrian Dalcourt.

Falcons

Panthers

Patriots

  • Released DE Jahvaree Ritzie.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

