NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/2

49ers
- Released WR Russell Gage.
Bears
- Waived G Bill Murray from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Waived RB Ian Wheeler from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Broncos
- Released DB Quinton Newsome.
Browns
- Waived RB Pierre Strong from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Waived DB JayVian Farr from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Waived DB Roman Parodie from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Cardinals
- Released T Roy Mbaeteka.
- Signed LB Jared Bartlett and DT Denzel Daxon (International).
Commanders
- Signed G Darrian Dalcourt.
Falcons
- Released T Brandon Parker.
- Signed DT Simeon Barrow and LB Ronnie Perkins.
Panthers
- Waived G Ja’Tyre Carter from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Patriots
- Released DE Jahvaree Ritzie.
Saints
- Released DB J.T. Gray.
- Signed LB Eku Leota and QB Tommy Mellott.
- Signed QB Jake Haener from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released DB Shemar Jean-Charles, T Amari Kight, and RB Damien Martinez.
- Signed DB Anthony Campbell, DE Jalan Gaines, and G Sataoa Laumea.
Steelers
- Released WR Robert Woods.
