NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/24

Atlanta Falcons
- Signed T Elijah Wilkinson from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed C Drew Dalman on injured reserve.
- Signed C Matt Hennessy (veteran) to their practice squad.
Baltimore Ravens
- Signed DE Yannick Ngakoue (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released LB Joe Evans from their practice squad.
Carolina Panthers
- Waived TE Messiah Swinson.
- Signed WR Jalen Coker, DB Demani Richardson, and DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed DB Jordan Fuller and WR Adam Thielen on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Alex Cook (exception) and DB Justin Hardee (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released LB Eku Leota from their practice squad.
Chicago Bears
- Signed TE Stephen Carlson from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed TE Teagan Quitoriano (exception) to their practice squad.
Detroit Lions
- Signed WR Tim Patrick from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed LB Derrick Barnes and LB Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Morice Norris to their practice squad.
Indianapolis Colts
- Signed DT Josiah Bronson and DE Derek Rivers (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released DB Kelvin Joseph from their practice squad.
- Placed QB Jason Bean on the practice squad injured list.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Waived RB Keaontay Ingram.
- Signed RB Kareem Hunt from their practice squad to their active roster.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Signed DB Sam Webb from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed DB Marcus Epps on injured reserve.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Signed LB Blake Lynch (veteran) and WR Jalen Reagor (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released TE Luke Benson and DB Nehemiah Shelton from their practice squad.
New York Giants
- Released FB Jakob Johnson.
- Signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.
- Placed TE Lawrence Cager on the practice squad injured list.
New York Jets
- Signed LB Brandon Smith (exception) to their practice squad.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Signed TE Jack Stoll from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed WR Britain Covey on injured reserve.
- Signed WR John Ross (veteran) to their practice squad.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Signed T Calvin Anderson and DB James Pierre from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed DE Marcus Haynes to their practice squad.
- Released TE Matt Sokol from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Cory Trice on injured reserve.
San Francisco 49ers
- Released DB Tracy Walker from their practice squad.
Seattle Seahawks
- Signed DT Matthew Gotel and DB Tyler Hall (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released DB Marquise Blair from their practice squad.
- Placed RB George Holani on the practice squad injured list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Signed LS Zach Triner to their active roster.
- Placed LS Evan Deckers on injured reserve.
- Signed P Trenton Gill (exception) and DB Keenan Isaac to their practice squad.
- Released P Seth Vernon from their practice squad.
