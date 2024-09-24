NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

  • Signed DE Yannick Ngakoue (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Joe Evans from their practice squad.

Carolina Panthers

  • Waived TE Messiah Swinson.
  • Signed WR Jalen Coker, DB Demani Richardson, and DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Placed DB Jordan Fuller and WR Adam Thielen on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Alex Cook (exception) and DB Justin Hardee (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Eku Leota from their practice squad.

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Signed DB Sam Webb from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Placed DB Marcus Epps on injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Signed LB Blake Lynch (veteran) and WR Jalen Reagor (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Released TE Luke Benson and DB Nehemiah Shelton from their practice squad.

New York Giants

  • Released FB Jakob Johnson.
  • Signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.
  • Placed TE Lawrence Cager on the practice squad injured list.

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Signed TE Jack Stoll from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Placed WR Britain Covey on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR John Ross (veteran) to their practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Signed T Calvin Anderson and DB James Pierre from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Signed DE Marcus Haynes to their practice squad.
  • Released TE Matt Sokol from their practice squad.
  • Placed DB Cory Trice on injured reserve.

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

  • Signed DT Matthew Gotel and DB Tyler Hall (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Marquise Blair from their practice squad.
  • Placed RB George Holani on the practice squad injured list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

