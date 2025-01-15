NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/15

Bills
- Signed QB Anthony Brown to their practice squad.
- Released DT Eli Ankou from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed WR Michael Bandy to a futures deal.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Deion Jennings to a futures deal.
Chiefs
- Signed WR Jason Brownlee to their practice squad.
- Released TE Robert Tonyan from their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed OT Luke Tenuta to a futures deal.
Packers
- Signed DT Leonard Payne to a futures deal.
Texans
- Signed WR Jared Wayne to their active roster.
- Signed WR Alex Erickson to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed DT Travis Bell, G Henry Byrd, DB Kahlef Hailassie, DE Jonathan Harris, WR Lucky Jackson, T Marcellus Johnson, LB Gabriel Murphy, QB Brett Rypien, RB Zavier Scott, DB Reddy Steward, WR Thayer Thomas, LB Max Tooley, and TE Leroy Watson to futures deals.
