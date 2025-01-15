NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Signed LB Deion Jennings to a futures deal.

Chiefs

Colts

Packers

  • Signed DT Leonard Payne to a futures deal.

Texans

Vikings

