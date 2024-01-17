NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/17

49ers
- 49ers signed DE Austin Bryant to their practice squad.
- 49ers released RB Jeremy McNichols from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers declined to activate WR Danny Gray from injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills signed P Matt Haack to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed LB Caleb Johnson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers declined to activate DT Mike Greene from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed LB Cole Christiansen to their active roster.
- Chiefs placed LB Cam Jones on injured reserve.
- Chiefs signed DB Kelvin Joseph and WR Shi Smith to futures deals.
- Chiefs designated WR Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DB Trey Dean to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed TE Terrell Bynum to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Martavis Bryant, RB Snoop Conner and RB Malik Davis to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Mathew Sexton to a futures contract.
Lions
- Lions signed DT Chris Smith to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens waived RB Melvin Gordon. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released WR Tarik Black from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed CB Luq Barcoo, OT Tyler Beach, WR Marquez Callaway, FB Jack Colletto, OT Kellen Diesch, S Jalen Elliott, G Joey Fisher, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, OT Devery Hamilton, OT Anderson Hardy, WR Keilahn Harris, DL Jonathan Marshall, C Ryan McCollum, WR Denzel Mims, RB Aaron Shampkin, DL Jacob Slade and WR Duece Watts to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed WR Damiere Byrd to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released NT Rashard Lawrence from their practice squad.
