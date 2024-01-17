NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers declined to activate DT Mike Greene from injured reserve.

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR Mathew Sexton to a futures contract.

Lions

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

