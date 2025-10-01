NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/1

Browns
- Signed OL LaDarius Henderson to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Placed RB Trey Benson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jaden Davis and RB Jermar Jefferson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed OL Bobby Hart to their practice squad.
- Signed T Foster Sarell to their active roster from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Designated OL Samuel Cosmi to return from the physically unable to perform list.
- Placed DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Antonio Hamilton to their active roster from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Robbie Chosen to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Designated DB Caelen Carson and WR Jonathan Mingo to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Placed WR Tyreek Hill on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Caleb Johnson to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Cedrick Wilson from the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster.
Eagles
- Designated LB Nakobe Dean to return from the physically unable to perform list.
- Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed LB Tomon Fox to their practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DT Alim McNeill to return from the physically unable to perform list.
- Placed DB D.J. Reed on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Tre Flowers and DB Nick Whiteside to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Loren Strickland and LB Ty Summers to their active roster from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Designated DL LaBryan Ray to return from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Dalevon Campbell, WR David Moore, and G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Saahdiq Charles, RB Anthony Tyus, and WR Aiden Williams to their practice squad.
- Signed T Jake Curhan, RB DeeJay Dallas, and DB Trevian Thomas to their active roster from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Designated LB Jahlani Tavai to return from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Placed T Kolton Miller on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Leroy Watson to their practice squad.
- Signed T Carter Runyon to their active roster from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Designated OL Emery Jones to return from the non-football injury list.
- Signed CB Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad.
Saints
- Designated DL John Ridgeway to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Designated DL Denico Autry to return from the physically unable to perform list.
- Designated DB Jaylen Reed to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Claimed OL Brant Banks off waivers from the Packers.
- Designated RB Tyjae Spears to return from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Designated DE Tyler Batty and FB C.J. Ham to return from injured reserve.
- Released WR Tim Jones from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Matt Waletzko to their practice squad.
