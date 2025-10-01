NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Signed OL LaDarius Henderson to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Signed OL Bobby Hart to their practice squad.
  • Signed T Foster Sarell to their active roster from their practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Designated LB Nakobe Dean to return from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Signed LB Tomon Fox to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Designated OL Emery Jones to return from the non-football injury list.
  • Signed CB Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad.

Saints

Texans

  • Designated DL Denico Autry to return from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Designated DB Jaylen Reed to return from injured reserve.

Titans

Vikings

  • Designated DE Tyler Batty and FB C.J. Ham to return from injured reserve.
  • Released WR Tim Jones from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Matt Waletzko to their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply