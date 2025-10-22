NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/22

49ers
- Released DE Trevis Gipson.
- Signed DE Robert Beal from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Stone Blanton to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Signed QB Sam Ehlinger from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Marques Cox and CB Kyrese Rowan to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed G Michael Jordan from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad.
- Placed WR Mike Evans on injured reserve.
Colts
- Designated CB Jaylon Jones to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Signed DB Zion Childress to their practice squad.
- LB DeMarvion Overshown was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list.
Dolphins
- Signed TE Greg Dulcich from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Chris Myarick (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Placed TE Darren Waller on injured reserve.
- Designated CB Jason Marshall to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Designated CB Jakorian Bennett to return from injured reserve.
- Signed G Iosua Opeta (veteran) to their practice squad.
Giants
- Designated K Graham Gano to return from injured reserve.
Jets
- Designated LB Quincy Williams to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB J.T. Woods to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Designated G Cooper Beebe to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Activated OL Emery Jones from the non-football injury list.
- Placed LB Tavius Robinson on injured reserve.
Saints
- Activated DT John Ridgeway from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Released TE Eric Saubert.
Steelers
- Placed LB Gareth Warren on injured reserve.
- Designated QB Will Howard to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Designated LB Jaylin Smith to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Released WR Tyler Lockett.
