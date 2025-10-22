NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/22

49ers

  • Released DE Trevis Gipson.
  • Signed DE Robert Beal from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Stone Blanton to their practice squad.

Broncos

  • Signed QB Sam Ehlinger from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Marques Cox and CB Kyrese Rowan to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

Colts

  • Designated CB Jaylon Jones to return from injured reserve.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Designated CB Jakorian Bennett to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed G Iosua Opeta (veteran) to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Designated K Graham Gano to return from injured reserve.

Jets

  • Designated LB Quincy Williams to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DB J.T. Woods to their practice squad.

Raiders

Ravens

  • Activated OL Emery Jones from the non-football injury list.
  • Placed LB Tavius Robinson on injured reserve.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Placed LB Gareth Warren on injured reserve.
  • Designated QB Will Howard to return from injured reserve.

Texans

  • Designated LB Jaylin Smith to return from injured reserve.

Titans

