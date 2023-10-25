NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/25

Bears
- Bears designated OT Braxton Jones & DL Khalid Kareem to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DL Eli Ankou to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy back to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed QB P.J. Walker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed RBs Jordan Wilkins and Nate McCrary to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived CB Derrek Pitts.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Davion Davis and DL Jacob Slade to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders designated DT Phidarian Mathis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated WR River Cracraft to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Mario Goodrich to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Donavan Mutin to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed S Darnell Savage on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed CB Robert Rochelle off of the Panthers practice squad.
- Packers signed CB Zyon Gilbert to their practice squad.
- Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Jordan Matthews and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed OT Brett Toth off of the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Panthers signed LB Luiji Vilain off of the Eagles’ practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders released OT Sebastian Gutierrez from their practice squad with an injury settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Frank Clark. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks designated RB Kenny McIntosh and DT Austin Faoliu to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed LB Cory Littleton. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated DT Hassan Ridgeway to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans claimed DB K’Von Wallace off of waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DL Marlon Davidson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DT Taylor Stallworth on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Quincy Roche to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!