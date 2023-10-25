NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

  • Bills signed DL Eli Ankou to their practice squad.

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed WR Davion Davis and DL Jacob Slade to their practice squad. 

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins designated WR River Cracraft to return from injured reserve.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Donavan Mutin to their practice squad. 

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

Vikings

