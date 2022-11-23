NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/23

49ers
- 49ers released WR Tajae Sharpe from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills elevated DE Mike Love and WR Tanner Gentry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Pharoh Cooper and S JuJu Hughes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers designated RB Joshua Kelley to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated OT Lucas Niang from the PUP list.
- Chiefs placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list.
- Chiefs signed TE Kendall Blanton to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts re-signed S Trevor Denbow to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders designated QB Carson Wentz to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LB Takkarist McKinley and OT Aviante Collins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT Justin Zimmer.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Mac McCain to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed OL Devery Hamilton and DB Trenton Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated DB Terrell Burgess and OL Korey Cunningham to their active roster.
- Giants waived LB Austin Calitro and OLB Quincy Roche.
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed RB Darrell Henderson off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars designated LB K’Lavon Chaisson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OL John Miller.
Jets
- Jets designated OT George Fant to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions elevated LB James Houston and C Ross Pierschbacher to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers claimed OLB Justin Hollins off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived RB Patrick Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Packers designated OT Caleb Jones to return from the non-football injury list.
Raiders
- Raiders designated CB Nate Hobbs to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed QB Case Cookus and C Cole Toner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated S Marcus Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated DB Bradley Roby to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed TE J.P. Holtz to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Master Teague and WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released DL Renell Wren from the practice squad.
