NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers designated RB Joshua Kelley to return from injured reserve.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DB Mac McCain to their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers claimed OLB Justin Hollins off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived RB Patrick Taylor. (NFLTR)
  • Packers designated OT Caleb Jones to return from the non-football injury list.

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed QB Case Cookus and C Cole Toner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Leave a Reply