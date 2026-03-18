NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/18

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos traded for WR Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins for draft compensation.

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins traded WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos for draft compensation.

Giants

Lions

Raiders

Seahawks

Vikings

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