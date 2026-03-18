NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/18

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Christian Kirk and LB Garret Wallow.
- 49ers signed P Corliss Waitman.
- 49ers re-signed restricted free agent DE Sam Okuayinonu.
Bears
- Bears signed DE James Lynch and LB Jack Sanborn.
Broncos
- Broncos traded for WR Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins for draft compensation.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Kalia Davis and LB Julian Okwara.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Devin Duvernay and TE Teagan Quitoriano.
Chargers
- Chargers signed LS Josh Harris.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Cam Taylor-Britt.
- Colts signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Dolphins
- Dolphins traded WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos for draft compensation.
Giants
- Giants signed G Joshua Ezeudu.
- Giants signed WR Darnell Mooney.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Damone Clark and LB D.J. Wonnum.
Raiders
- Raiders signed T Spencer Burford.
- Raiders re-signed restricted free agent DT Thomas Booker.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Cody White.
Vikings
- Vikings signed restricted free agent T Ryan Van Demark.
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